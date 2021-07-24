Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Crestone Peak, or 24 miles southwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This
storm was nearly stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may be
producing enhanced stream flows in drainages and streams over
northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the Crestone group of
mountains. Around .75-1.00″ of rain has fallen according to radar
with rainfall rates around 2-3″ an hour.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Crestone, Crestone Peak and Great Sand Dunes.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
