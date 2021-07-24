Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crestone Peak, or 24 miles southwest of Junkins Burn Scar. This

storm was nearly stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may be

producing enhanced stream flows in drainages and streams over

northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the Crestone group of

mountains. Around .75-1.00″ of rain has fallen according to radar

with rainfall rates around 2-3″ an hour.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Crestone, Crestone Peak and Great Sand Dunes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.