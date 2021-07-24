Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Avondale, or 14 miles east of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph along with torrential rainfall will be

possible with this storm. Minor street flooding will be possible

along highway 50 east of Pueblo in the Avondale area which could

worsen if storms continue to move over the same location.

Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Boone, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, Salt Creek and Blende.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.