Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Avondale, or 14 miles east of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph along with torrential rainfall will be
possible with this storm. Minor street flooding will be possible
along highway 50 east of Pueblo in the Avondale area which could
worsen if storms continue to move over the same location.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Boone, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, Salt Creek and Blende.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
