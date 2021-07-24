Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 1:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 124 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong heavy rain

producing thunderstorm near Pueblo West north of highway 50, or 11

miles northwest of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph along with torrential rainfall will be

possible with this storm. Heavy rain on I-25 between mile marker 105

and 115 may cause ponding of water on the road surfaces during the

heavier rain, and side roads may experience some minor flooding at

times.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Pueblo, Pinon and Pueblo West north of highway 50.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.