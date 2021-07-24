Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 9:59PM MDT until July 24 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 959 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding ongoing in

Willow Creek and Cottonwood Creek. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is still occurring. Some

additional light rain will fall over the area through 1100 PM.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, mountain

roads, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Crestone, and Baca Grande.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Willow Creek and Cottonwood Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.