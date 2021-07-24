Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 8:49PM MDT until July 24 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Saguache County in central Colorado…

South Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1145 PM MDT.

* At 849 PM MDT, emergency management reported flooding ongoing in

Willow Creek and Cottonwood Creek. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

fell earlier this evening. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, mountain

roads, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Crestone, and Baca Grande.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

San Luis Creek, Venable Creek, Willow Creek, Spanish Creek, San

Isabel Creek, Crestone Creek, Stanton Creek, Alpine Creek,

Alvarado Creek, Alto Creek, Rito, Horn Creek, South Crestone

Creek, North Colony Creek, Hudson Creek, Middle Fork North

Crestone Creek, McKenney Creek, Middle Colony Creek, Mill Creek,

Deadman Creek, Lake Fork North Crestone Creek and Cottonwood Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.