Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 6:06PM MDT until July 24 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Crestone mountain group area have weakened. Between 1 and

2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to

continue until the water has a chance to recede.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, mountain

roads as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Crestone Peak.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Horn Creek, Macey Creek, North Colony Creek, South Colony Creek,

Cottonwood Creek, Deadman Creek, Spanish Creek, Willow Creek,

Crestone Creek and Lake Fork North Crestone Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.