Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:59PM MDT until July 24 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 559 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding and

continued road closures in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area.

Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although the heavy

rain has ended, flash flooding will continue until the water has a

chance to recede.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

northern Pueblo West and Pinon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Porter Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, and Fountain Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.