Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:33PM MDT until July 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain have ended in the Avondale area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a
chance to recede.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.