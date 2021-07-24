Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:29PM MDT until July 24 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 529 PM MDT, trained weather spotters continue to report flash

flooding in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area with water levels

slowly coming down. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

Although the rain has mostly ended, flash flooding is still

occurring until the water has a chance to recede.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo West and Pinon.

Law enforcement reports the underpass at I-25 and Purcell is flooded

along with roads in northern Pueblo West.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Porter Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, and Fountain Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.