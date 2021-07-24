Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 5:17PM MDT until July 24 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Saguache County in central Colorado…
Southwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 517 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Crestone mountain group area including the creeks
and streams in that area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, mountain
roads as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Crestone Peak.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Comments