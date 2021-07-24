Skip to Content
July 24
4:38 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 4:38PM MDT until July 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Avondale area have moved out of the area. Between 1.5 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing and expected
to continue until the water has a chance to recede.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.

A weather spotter reported 3 inches of rain has fallen in the
Avondale area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

