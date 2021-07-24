Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 4:31PM MDT until July 24 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 431 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding in

Pinon and northern Pueblo West area. Between 2 and 5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo West and Pinon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Porter Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, and Fountain Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.