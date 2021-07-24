Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 4:01PM MDT until July 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Avondale area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Boone, Avondale and Pueblo Depot.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
