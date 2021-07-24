Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 3:24PM MDT until July 24 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 324 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area with

vehicles getting stranded in high water. Between 2 and 5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo West and Pinon.

Law enforcement reports the underpass at I-25 and Purcell is flooded

along with roads in northern Pueblo West. A weather spotter

reported 5.52 inches of rain had fallen 5 miles west southwest of

Pinon with widespread flooding in the area.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Porter Creek, Wild Horse Creek, Dry Creek, and Fountain Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.