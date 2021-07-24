Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 2:21PM MDT until July 24 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 221 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area. Between

1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1

to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo West and Pinon.

Law enforcement and trained weather spotters report up to 1 foot and

a half of water in the Purcell and I-25 underpass. A spotter

reported up to 3 inches of rain has fallen in northern Pueblo West.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Porter Creek, and Dry Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.