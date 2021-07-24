Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 2:09PM MDT until July 24 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area. Between 1 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2
inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo West and Pinon.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Porter Creek, and Dry Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.