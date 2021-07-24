Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 1:39PM MDT until July 24 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Pinon and northern Pueblo West area. Up to 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2

inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo West and Pinon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.