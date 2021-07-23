Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Canon City, or 20 miles north of Junkins Burn Scar, moving west at 5

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm along

with torrential rainfall. Other storms were developing across

western and central Fremont county and could also cause torrential

rain and localized flooding, especially in complex terrain.

Locations impacted include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar, Florence, Texas Creek, Royal Gorge, Howard,

Coaldale, Waugh Mountain, Cotopaxi and Canon City.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.