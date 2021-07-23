Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Carson, or 9 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest

at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rain will

be possible with this storm. Minor street flooding will be possible

in the area as the storm passes through.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security and Security-Widefield.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.