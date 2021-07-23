Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fort Carson, or 9 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest
at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rain will
be possible with this storm. Minor street flooding will be possible
in the area as the storm passes through.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,
Security and Security-Widefield.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
