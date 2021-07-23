Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Carson, or 8 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest

at 25 mph. Heavy rain may cause localized standing and streaming

water on roads.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security and Security-Widefield.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.