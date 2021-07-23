Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fort Carson, or 8 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southwest
at 25 mph. Heavy rain may cause localized standing and streaming
water on roads.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,
Security and Security-Widefield.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments