Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:39PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Wester Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waugh Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.