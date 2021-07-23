Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:39PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Wester Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waugh Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.