Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:35PM MDT until July 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

RRA

At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow

moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along

County Road 40.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.