Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:35PM MDT until July 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
RRA
At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along
County Road 40.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.