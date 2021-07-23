Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:35PM MDT until July 23 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
County Road 49 and Bear Creek and County Roads 108 and 108A.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.