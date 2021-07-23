Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:05PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Central Fremont County. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen

with the heaviest amounts having fallen in the Royal Gorge and

Florence areas. Additional heavy rain was falling just west of Royal

Gorge and southwest of Florence. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5

inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City.

Rock slides could occur in steeper terrain and county roads with low

water crossings could become flooded.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.