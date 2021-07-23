Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 8:05PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Central Fremont County. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen
with the heaviest amounts having fallen in the Royal Gorge and
Florence areas. Additional heavy rain was falling just west of Royal
Gorge and southwest of Florence. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5
inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City.
Rock slides could occur in steeper terrain and county roads with low
water crossings could become flooded.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.