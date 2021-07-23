Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:46PM MDT until July 23 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…
* Until 1045 PM MDT.
* At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is
already a Flash Flood Warning for the northern portion of the
Decker Burn Scar, this extends the Flash Flood Warning further
south.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Decker Creek, Dorsey Creek, Swidinski Creek. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southern Decker Burn Scar.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
