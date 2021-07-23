Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:46PM MDT until July 23 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 1045 PM MDT.

* At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is

already a Flash Flood Warning for the northern portion of the

Decker Burn Scar, this extends the Flash Flood Warning further

south.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Decker Creek, Dorsey Creek, Swidinski Creek. The

debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southern Decker Burn Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.