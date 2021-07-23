Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:39PM MDT until July 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Southwest Colorado Springs and the Rock Creek basin. Between

1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is

1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain and Fort Carson.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Little Fountain Creek, South Cheyenne Creek, Little Turkey Creek,

East Fork Turkey Creek and Rock Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.