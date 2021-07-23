Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:29PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 1030 PM MDT.

* At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Central Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City and locations along the

Arkansas River to the west of Royal Gorge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.