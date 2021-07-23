Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 7:26PM MDT until July 23 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…
Northwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…
* Until 1030 PM MDT.
* At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Wester Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2.5 to 3.75 inches
in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waugh Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
