Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 6:58PM MDT until July 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…
Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Southwest Colorado Springs and the Rock Creek basin.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall
rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to
1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain and Fort Carson.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Little Fountain Creek, Little Turkey Creek, East Fork Turkey Creek
and Rock Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
