Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 5:50PM MDT until July 23 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Decker Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Decker Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 49 and Bear Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.