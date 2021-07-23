Flash Flood Warning issued July 23 at 5:50PM MDT until July 23 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Decker Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
County Road 49 and Bear Creek.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.