Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Moffat, or 14 miles south of Hayden Pass Burn
Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall will
be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Saguache County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments