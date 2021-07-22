Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Moffat, or 14 miles south of Hayden Pass Burn

Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph and torrential rainfall will

be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Saguache County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.