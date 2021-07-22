Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Crestone, or 21 miles south of Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This storm was
nearly stationary.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph along with torrential
rainfall will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Crestone and Great Sand Dunes.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
