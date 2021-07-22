Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Crestone, or 21 miles south of Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This storm was

nearly stationary.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph along with torrential

rainfall will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Crestone and Great Sand Dunes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.