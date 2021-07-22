Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 6:56PM MDT until July 22 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced
heavy rain in creeks and streams feeding into the Purgatoire River
near and west of Stonewall have diminished. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
continue until the water has a chance to recede.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stonewall.
Wilkins Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.