Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 5:44PM MDT until July 22 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in creeks and streams feeding into the Purgatoire River near
and west of Stonewall. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stonewall.
Wilkins Creek, Crooked Creek and Middle Fork of the Purgatoire River
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.