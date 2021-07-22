Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 5:25PM MDT until July 22 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Villa Grove.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.