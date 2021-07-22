Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 5:06PM MDT until July 22 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in the smaller creeks and streams feeding into the
Purgatoire River northwest of Stonewall. Between 1 and 1.5 inches
of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches
in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stonewall.
Wilkins Creek may also experience flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
