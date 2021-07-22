Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 4:29PM MDT until July 22 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…

North Central Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2.75 to 3.75 inches in

1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Villa Grove.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.