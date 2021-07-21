Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 542 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
5 miles north of Peyton , or 26 miles northeast of Colorado Springs,
moving northeast at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm along with torrential rainfall. Pueblo doppler radar
estimates rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central El
Paso County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments