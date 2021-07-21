Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northeast of Crestone Peak, or 16 miles west of Junkins Burn
Scar. This storm was nearly stationary.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
