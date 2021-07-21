Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 113 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Stonewall, or 21 miles south of Indian Creek on the
southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southwest at 5 mph. These
thunderstorms have been anchored over the mountains for around 30
minutes producing moderate to heavy rain. Around 1″ of radar
estimated rain has fallen. Streams under these storms may have
enhanced stream flow.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
