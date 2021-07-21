Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 1:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 113 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Stonewall, or 21 miles south of Indian Creek on the

southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southwest at 5 mph. These

thunderstorms have been anchored over the mountains for around 30

minutes producing moderate to heavy rain. Around 1″ of radar

estimated rain has fallen. Streams under these storms may have

enhanced stream flow.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.