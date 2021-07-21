Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 3:44PM MDT until July 21 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Crestone Peak, or 17 miles west of Junkins Burn Scar, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.