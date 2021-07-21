Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 7:45PM MDT until July 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area, primarily over the Indian and Price Creek drainages. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the Middle Creek and Indian Creek drainages. The
debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian Creek on
the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn Scar north of
Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442 and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.