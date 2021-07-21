Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 7:23PM MDT until July 21 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Pass Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northwestern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county,
northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano
county and La Veta Pass.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Pass Creek Road.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.