Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 7:00PM MDT until July 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Spring Burn Scar in…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…
South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through the North Abeyta, Middle Creek and Wagon Creek
drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn
Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Spring
Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian Creek on
the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn Scar north of
Highway 160.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,
South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near
County Road 442 and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
