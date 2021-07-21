Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 7:00PM MDT until July 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Spring Burn Scar in…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow

moving through the North Abeyta, Middle Creek and Wagon Creek

drainages. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Spring

Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, Indian Creek on

the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn Scar north of

Highway 160.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek,

South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near

County Road 442 and South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.