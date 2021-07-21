Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:17PM MDT until July 21 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Street

flooding has been reported in the town of Westcliffe.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.