Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:16PM MDT until July 21 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches
in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Emergency Managers are that the ditches are full. There is some
erosion on the road shoulders on CR40.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Cottonwood Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along
County Road 40.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.