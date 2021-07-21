Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:16PM MDT until July 21 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches

in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Reports from

Emergency Managers are that the ditches are full. There is some

erosion on the road shoulders on CR40.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Cottonwood Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along

County Road 40.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.