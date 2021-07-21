Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 4:08PM MDT until July 21 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.25 to 1.75

inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.