Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 3:38PM MDT until July 21 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Hayden Pass burn scar in…

Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Between .75 and 1.25

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to

1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Cottonwood Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along

County Road 40.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.