Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

developing along a line extending from 12 miles north of The

Saunders Elevator to 9 miles southwest of Lamar to 8 miles northeast

of Haswell. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, Haswell, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two Buttes

Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and

Caddoa.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.