Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
developing along a line extending from 12 miles north of The
Saunders Elevator to 9 miles southwest of Lamar to 8 miles northeast
of Haswell. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Wiley, Haswell, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two Buttes
Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and
Caddoa.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
