Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 3:23PM MDT until July 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Eastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 322 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 15 miles northwest of Manter to 16 miles southeast

of Lamar to 10 miles east of Blue Lake, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir,

McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens

Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa and Fort Lyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.